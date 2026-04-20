Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness offers solutions for phantom limb pain

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Phantom limb pain is one of the most difficult types of chronic pain to live with. The sensations can feel just as real as if the limb were still there, often leaving patients frustrated and unsure where to turn. At Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, patients are finding that even this complex condition can improve. Al’s story is a powerful example of that possibility.

Al’s journey with pain began years ago after a serious injury when he was younger. Over time, he went through 14 surgeries in an effort to repair the damage to his left leg and ankle. Despite multiple procedures and extensive physical therapy, his condition continued to worsen. His leg was rebuilt twice, but the fusion ultimately failed. For nearly a decade, he dealt with a chronic infection in his heel that would not resolve.

After years of trying everything he could, Al made the difficult decision to move forward with a below the knee amputation of his left leg. While the procedure addressed the ongoing infection, it brought on a new challenge. He began experiencing severe phantom limb pain.

The pain was constant and disruptive, making it difficult to rest, move comfortably, or focus on daily life. Like many patients in similar situations, Al had already been through years of treatments and was unsure if anything would truly help.

When he first came to Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, he was understandably skeptical. Still, he decided to give it one more try. Under the care of Dr. Tasha Saladin, he began a treatment plan that combined acupuncture with advanced Western therapies, all tailored to his unique history and condition.

The changes he experienced were significant.

Today, Al reports a major reduction in his phantom limb pain. The intensity and frequency of the sensations have decreased, allowing him to move through his day with far less disruption. He is sleeping better, functioning more comfortably, and no longer feels defined by constant pain.

At Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, care goes beyond simply addressing symptoms. The focus is on helping patients regain control and improve their quality of life, even in complex cases like phantom limb pain.

Dr. Tasha Saladin, a licensed acupuncturist with a Doctorate in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, is known for working with patients who feel they have exhausted their options. She takes a thoughtful, individualized approach to each case, developing treatment plans that reflect the full picture of a patient’s health and history.

Many patients come in after trying surgeries, medications, and other interventions without lasting relief. What they find here is a different kind of care, one that focuses on progress, possibility, and real change.

Al’s story is a reminder that even after years of setbacks, improvement is still possible.

If you or someone you love is dealing with phantom limb pain or another complex chronic condition, Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness is here to help.

Call 616-604-0219 today to schedule a complimentary consultation and take the first step toward lasting relief.

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