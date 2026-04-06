Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness gives patients a life they deserve

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Have you started to feel like your body is holding you back from the life you love? Are numbness, weakness, or balance problems from peripheral neuropathy making it harder to stay active or enjoy the outdoors? Do you find yourself pulling back from the things that once defined who you are?

Jim knows exactly what that feels like.

An avid outdoorsman, Jim has always spent his time fishing, hunting, and being outside whenever possible. Living near the Little Manistee River, he built his life around staying active and enjoying nature. But when neuropathy began affecting his legs, it started taking that life away from him.

He first realized something was wrong while fishing. Standing in the river, he noticed he couldn’t move like he used to. The current felt stronger, his footing felt unstable, and he began losing sensation in his legs below the knees. Activities that once came naturally, like crossing the river or setting up a tree stand, suddenly became difficult and even unsafe.

Jim wasn’t willing to accept that this was his new normal.

He began searching for answers, going through extensive testing and multiple specialist visits. Despite all the testing, he still didn’t have a solution. He was even told that while imaging findings could be improved, it wouldn’t resolve the symptoms that were actually limiting his life, like balance issues and numbness. He felt stuck and frustrated with no real progress.

Everything changed when Jim heard about Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness and decided to give it a try. From the beginning, he noticed something different. The team took the time to listen and understand what he was going through. He received a personalized treatment plan using acupuncture and advanced therapies aimed at restoring function and improving nerve health.

As the weeks went on, Jim started seeing meaningful improvements.

His balance, which had been his biggest concern, improved significantly. He no longer felt the constant fear of falling and has not experienced a fall since beginning treatment.

He also began returning to the activities he enjoys most. Out on the water, he found himself moving around his boat again with confidence. Friends who had watched him struggle the year before noticed the difference right away. They pointed out how much more capable and steady he was, doing things independently that he once needed help with.

Hunting, which had previously resulted in him losing his balance and ending up on the ground, became something he could enjoy again without those same challenges.

Just as important as the physical changes were the mental ones. Losing his independence had been discouraging and, at times, overwhelming. Now, Jim feels like himself again, capable, confident, and back in control of his life.

He describes it simply: “I feel Allendale Acupuncture has given years of my life back to me.”

Stories like Jim’s are why patients come to Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness. The focus is not just on managing symptoms, but on helping people regain function, independence, and quality of life.

Dr. Tasha Saladin and her team take an integrative medicine approach, combining acupuncture with modern therapies to address both the underlying causes and the day to day symptoms of neuropathy. This allows patients to see real, lasting improvements in how they move, feel, and live.

For Jim, that meant getting back to the river, back to the woods, and back to the life he didn’t want to lose.

If neuropathy has been limiting your life, it may not be something you have to accept. Improvement is possible, even if you’ve tried other options without success.

Call 616-604-0219 today for a complimentary consultation or visit www.allacu.com to learn more about how you can get back to doing what you love

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok