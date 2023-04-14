Allegan County Fair announces first shows coming in September

It's never too early to start thinking about the fair season: the animals, carnival rides, the food, and of course the live music! These are all wonderful things to look forward to, and Allegan County Fair announced a few of the headliners coming to West Michigan in September.

Jake Owen and Jameson Rodgers are among the first performers to be announced as part of the Allegan County Fair lineup.

They will be announcing three more concerts during April and May.

The Allegan County Fair begins September 8. Tickets for these shows and more start at $60.

Learn more about these shows and other events to be announced at allegancountyfair.com.