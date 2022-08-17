Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon

The sweet sounds of jazz are once again going to be heard in West Michigan as the Shoreline Jazz Festival makes its return to Muskegon.

Headliners for this year's festival include Grammy-nominated jazz/soul singer-songwriter and Soul Train award winner, MAYSA; Multi-Platinum and Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flutist with six #1 albums, NAJEE; master pianist, visionary, writer, producer and leader of the legendary group, Pieces of a Dream, James Lloyd; and world-class flutist, artistic director, and radio personality, Alexander Zonjic and his band.

Flutist Alexander Zonjic stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about the festival, and give us a sneak peek of his performance.

Shoreline Jazz Festival will take place on August 26, 27, and 28 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.

General Admission costs $45 each day.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit shorelinejazzfestival.com or call (419) 280-1073.