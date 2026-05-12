ALEgan Beerfest returns to Allegan County Fairgrounds this Saturday

ALEgan Beer Fest celebrates the local craft brewery scene with a day of local breweries, food, raffles, and music. Hosted by the Allegan Jaycees, the annual event returns Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 8 P.M. at the Allegan County Fairgrounds.

Over 15 breweries will be in attendance where guests will have the opportunity to sample sips. Kittywampus Soda out of Holland will also be there providing non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $45 per person or $65 the day of. Designated Driver tickets are also available for $10. Event proceeds benefit the Allegan Jaycees and their support for young entrepreneurs and other programs.

Tanya Westover and Landria Johnson sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about the event.

Visit allenganjaycees.com/beerfest for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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