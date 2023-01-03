Alcohol-free drinks and products to try during Dry January

The new year is here, and many people are making the resolution to make healthier lifestyle choices. One of those choices is reducing the amount of alcohol they drink, or cutting it out of their lifestyle entirely.

There are plenty of great products out there that embrace the sober lifestyle. In celebration of Dry January, Morning Mix producer Lindsay Hoffman did some research and shared some products to help people with their sober journey.

Jøyus - Alcohol-free Wine

Alcohol-free wine made in the USA

Owned by woman who is 17 years sober. The goal is to help people on their sober journey, no matter how long.

4 different types: Rose, Cabernet, Sparkling White & Rose

BYB (Balance Your Buzz) Mixers

Cocktail & mocktail mixers that hydrate!

Different flavors for your favorite drinks: Passion Fruit, Mixed Berry, Coconut Blood Orange, Lemon Lime, and Apple Cider

NO alcohol is included in these mixers.

Mix with 8 oz of water, mix in your packet, and enjoy!

Mocktail Club

Mocktails in a can: Reminiscent of classic cocktails, but with a twist.

Include antioxidants and prebiotics for digestive health.

4 different flavors: Havana Twist, Bombay Fire, Manhattan Berry, & Capri Spritz.

Made in the U.S.

More recipes at mocktailclub.com using beverages.

Siligrams

Make your soda or mocktail look extremely fancy with big ice cubes!

Custom ice molds feature a logo, initials, or a unique design.

Customize each cube on your tray.

Available in multiple shapes and sizes.

Made in the U.S.A.

Draft Top