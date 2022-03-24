"Ain't Too Proud" brings the music of The Temptations to Grand Rapids

The Michigan premiere of "Ain't Too Proud" is coming to Grand Rapids' very own DeVos Performance Hall. Anyone who loves the music of The Temptations and all things Motown will not want to miss this show.

The Temptations are celebrating 60 years this year and still touring! The show is based on Otis William’s autobiography (one of the original five), and Otis is still touring 60 years later.

Harrell Holmes Jr., a fellow Michigander from Saginaw and playing the role of Melvin Franklin, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about what audiences can look forward to in the show.

Making his tour debut, Harrell is a true throwback to the days of charismatic live bands and legendary soul artistry. He is a Motown Scholarship and Stevie Wonder Scholarship winner.

Shows will take place March 29 - April 3. Tickets are still available for purchase at BroadwayGrandRapids.com.