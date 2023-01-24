After 100+ years, the Kalamazoo Lyceum returns to downtown Kalamazoo

After a more than 100-year hiatus, the Kalamazoo Lyceum is coming back to downtown Kalamazoo, an open conversation that brings the best and brightest together for public learning.

The Lyceum was created over 100 years ago to bring people together to share ideas and ask big questions about shared humanity. Organizers believe there is a strong desire and need for this type of community building, and want to be part of the solution to the problems division cause.

At the first event on January 28, attendees will hear from local experts about how “modern media is changing the way we think” and have the opportunity to hear from each other about how this question impacts individual lives and the larger community.

Lyceum conversations will happen at least every other month, with future topics covering culture, nature, local history, and food.

The history of the Kalamazoo Lyceum dates back to 1837 when it was established to bring local residents and national speakers together to discuss a broad range of topics. Historically famous individuals like Ralph Waldo Emerson, Mark Twain, and Horace Greeley made appearances at the Kalamazoo Lyceum throughout the years. Residents discussed topics like the borderline with Ohio, women’s suffrage, and emancipation. C

Kalamazoo Lyceum will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in downtown Kalamazoo at 315 W. Michigan Ave.

Admission is $10 and will include drinks and food.

Learn more by visiting facebook.com/kzoolyceum.