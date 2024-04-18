Affinity Mentoring hosting 2024 Better Together Fundraiser on April 24

Affinity Mentoring— a non-profit that helps students build relationships with safe, adult mentors— is getting ready to host their signature event of the year to raise money for their program, Better Together.

Affinity Mentoring is a mentoring program that focuses on equity-based, barrier reduction work to help address the barriers that keep youth from trusting adult mentor-relationships.

At Better Together "The Hero Within", guests experience Affinity by meeting their students, mentors, and community partners, discovering how everyone truly is Better Together.

The fundraiser will take place on April 24 at the Stonewater Country Club in Caledonia from 6 to 9 p.m.