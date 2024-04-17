Advocate for better living conditions at the Community Ambassador Meeting on April 17

We should always feel safe at home. Yet, plenty of people living in West Michigan communities are dealing with environmental hazards like mold, radon, pests, lead paint, and more.

Be part of the solution and speak out on the need for change at the Community Ambassador Meeting on April 17.

Hosted by the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan, attendees can advocate for policy changes about lead poisoning and other home environmental hazards.

The meeting will take place at 1545 Buchanan SE, Grand Rapids, from 5:30 to 7:30. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

Learn more at healthyhomescoalition.org.