Adventure Point welcomes kids ages 7-13 to their summer camps

School is almost out, and finding something fun to keep your kids occupied while making memories is key to fighting boredom. They'll find a big adrenaline rush and make new friends at Adventure Point Summer Day Camp.

Adventure Point Summer Day Camp is open to all boys and girls, ages 7 – 13. Camps are designed to provide a healthy balance of outdoor activity, hands-on immersive learning, skill-building, meeting new friends, and having fun all day long!

Adventure Point Summer Day Camps will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students can attend anytime between June 28 through August 6.

3-day sessions (Monday-Wednesday) cost $160, 5-day sessions (Monday-Friday) cost $220. There are sibling discounts and multi-week discounts available as well.

Early arrival and late pick-up options are available for an extra $20 a week.

To sign up and learn more, visit adventurepoint.org/summer or call (616)-426-6110.