Advanced Manufacturing Expo heading to DeVos Place

The Advanced Manufacturing Expo is the prime spot to see the newest manufacturing technology, engineering advancements, product designers, and more. Now in its tenth year, the Expo runs August 6 and 7 at DeVos Place. Wednesday's show runs from 8:30 A.M. to 4 P.M., while Thursday's show runs from 8:30 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Almost 250 exhibitors and 16 industry-leading presentations will be available across four manufacturing halls, including automation, metalworking, MRO/safety, and i4.0 technology.

The Automation hall will feature robots, safety, machine builders, universities, and other state programs. The Metalworking hall will feature cutting tools, additive manufacturing, inventory management solutions, and more.

The MRO/safety hall will showcase industrial safety products that will be available for same day delivery, online ordering, or in-store pickup. The i4.0 tech hall will feature plenty of automation development and other advancements in technology.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Show organizer Joe Teague and Unitree Robotics Director of North America Tony Yang, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and brought one of Unitree's G1 humanoid robots to show off as well!

Visit advancedmanufacturingexpo.com for more information.

