New year, new you! Now that many of us have added more boxes, toys, and more items to our home after the holidays, clutter is consuming our spaces. As a parent, how can this actually have an even more negative impact, feeding into depression, anxiety, and more?

Adriana Keef, purpose-driven life and manifestation coach, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some tips on why getting rid of clutter and excess is important for your well-being.

Learn more by visiting AdrianaKeefe.com.