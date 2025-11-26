Adoptable Animal: Shock

Adoptable Pet: Shock

Meet Shock! An adorable, slightly timid bunny waiting for his forever home! Rabbits are very high-maintenance pets - they require a lot of attention, space, and items to chew on! They are able to be litterbox trained, too!

Giving Tuesday

A global day of generosity, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a time where people all around the world come together to support causes they care about the most, but this year, your impact can be reached further with HSWM!

Thanks to a generous matching gift, all donations made to HSWM will be doubled up to $35,000! Consider making a donation at give.hswestmi.org.

Free Adoption Day

HSWM is offering free adoptions for animals six months and older on Saturday, December 6! Stop into the shelter between 11 A.M. and 4 P.M. and find your new furry friend!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

