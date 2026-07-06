Adoptable Animal: Applejack

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Applejack

Applejack is three years old and originally arrived from a shelter in Detroit! He is very affectionate and loving and would make the perfect addition to your family!

Community Per Care Clinic:

The Humane Society is launching "pawblic" health days this summer! Through this program, pet owners can receive discounted routine vaccines, testing, preventatives, and microchips for owned dogs and cats.

Services are open to all members of the public, and the next Pawblic Health Day will take place Monday, July 13 from 12 to 3 P.M. at the shelter. Interested attendees can make an appointment online.

It's hot outside!

Hot weather can pose a significant health risk for dogs and other animals, and it is advised to exerciese caution when bringing animals outside during hot weather. Don't forget to follow these tips:



Limit activity to the cooler times of the day

Provide access to shady areas

Avoid strenuous exercise

Keep indoors when there are extreme temperatures

Offer frequent water breaks

Use caution on hot asphalt and pavement

Never leave your dog in a car unattended

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