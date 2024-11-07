Adding enrichment into your dog's life in 3 easy steps

Enrichment activities for your dog have so many benefits. There are lots of toys and activities out there at a variety of prices, difficulty/engagement levels, and different ways to engage your dog’s brain.

The following pet enrichment activities are sure to keep your pets happy and engaged.

1. P.L.A.Y. -



Started as a luxury pet bed brand

Creators of innovative, stylish enrichment toys, including:

ZoomieRex EverLick Mats - Dishwasher safe mats that make mealtime more like playtime Snuffle Mats - Adorable play pad for sniffing, searching, and finding treats Alien Buddies - A 2-in-1 toy for tough chewers Wobble Ball 2.0 - An interactive puzzle toy that stimulates them mentally and physically

Crafted with planet-friendly materials

Plush filling is made from recycled plastic bottles–14 million bottles kept out of landfills!

Available in over 5,000 locations in North America and 55 countries worldwide

2. Trot Pets -



A company committed to promoting pet wellness and safety.

Their Elevated Complete Set revolutionizes pet dining with its specially designed, premium-quality slow feeder bowls.

Engineered to tackle the significant health risks associated with rapid eating in dogs, these bowls promote healthier digestion and mitigate the threat of bloat.

Dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning and rust-proof for enhanced hygiene, this set also includes air-tight lids, making it perfect for travel.

3.Jagerhund Antler Chews -



Jagerhund Antler Chews is a family venture, born out of the love for pets and pet health along with the great outdoors. As a family, they've enjoyed the challenge of annual antler shed hunting in the woods and high desert of Arizona.

Dogs love their antlers so much, they've expanded their lineup to include seasonal Moose and Caribou antlers by partnering with folks in Montana and Alaska who love collecting dropped antlers as much as they do.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok