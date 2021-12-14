Addiction services offered at Spectrum Health

Addiction programs provide treatments to overcome the complications of addiction, and Spectrum Health offers these services to their patients to make a difference in their lives.

Dr. Colleen Lane and Dr. Michael Vizachero of Spectrum Health's Addictive Medicine Program, discuss the services offered at Spectrum Health and how they are changing these people's lives for the better.

Addiction programs provide treatments to overcome the complications of addiction. Advanced, integrated addiction care allows the patient’s medical team and our staff to work together to deliver comprehensive care and support to help patients towards recovery and self-empowerment.

Spectrum Health offers a range of treatment options, including:

Medication assistance therapy

Suboxone

Overdose prevention (Narcan)

Vivitrol

Counseling

To learn more about Addiction Services at Spectrum Health, visit spectrumhealth.org.