Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Ada Village embraces the holiday season with Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys

Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 10:26:18-05

The holiday season is officially in full swing in Ada Village as Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys will be taking over the town on Friday, December 1.

The family-friendly event offers trolley rides through Ada Village leading to Santa’s Village where Santa himself will be there to take pictures with the whole family.

Each trolley stop will offer a fun activity including a toy-making workshop, story time with Mrs. Claus, and even Iditarod sled dogs!

The festive evening will kick off the Winter Wonderland season in Ada including a storefront window competition, a holiday lights walk, and the new Festival of Trees in Legacy Park.

Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information can be found on the Ada Business Association website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book