Ada Village celebrating local eats during Restaurant Week

West Michigan has a diverse lineup of local restaurants, and Ada Village is celebrating their own community with this year's Restaurant Week, taking place from May 17 through 23.

The event allows patrons to dine across a variety of participating restaurants such as Ada Garage Bar, Myrth, Rix, and The Pantry. Participating restaurants will offer a variety of deals throughout the week, ranging from discounts on dinners to buy-one-get-one offerings.

Ada Business Association executive director Kim Rantala visited the Morning Mix along with Myrth owner and chef Paul Berglund to talk about the event (and show off some of Myrth's sandwiches!).

For a full list of participating restaurants and deals, visit the event on Facebook.

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