Ada Beers at the Bridge returns with two events this summer

Beers at the Bridge is Ada's outdoor summer concert series, bringing the community together for an evening of live music. Originally held at the historic covered bridge, the event has expanded over the years and is held at Legacy Park within Ada Village.

Beers at the Bridge will have two concert series this summer: One on Friday, June 12 and the second on Friday, August 14. Both events will be from 6 to 9 P.M.

Attendees will listen to music from Melophobix in June and Prior Noon in August, as well as enjoy local food and drinks from vendors. The events will have non-alcoholic options available for adults and kid's drinks available as well.

The concerts are free to attend, although food and beverage vendors are sold on site. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the concerts.

Kevin Austin, Ada Township DDA Director, sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit adamichigan.org for more information. You can also RSVP to the June event on Facebook.

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