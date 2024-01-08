Actress Deb Royce writes murder mystery novel, "Reef Road," inspired by a true crime

Deborah Goodrich Royce- award-winning author and former film and television actress, has written a thrilling page-turner inspired by a real-life murder, "Reef Road."

Goodrich Royce is best remembered by soap opera fans for her role as Silver Kane, sister of the legendary Erica Kane, on ABC-TV’s All My Children.

In Reef Road, she explores a decades-old unsolved murder of a young girl. Inspired by a real-life crime, the novel follows a winding path that begins with an unspeakable murder in 1948 Pittsburgh and culminates with a man’s severed hand washed up on the shore of Palm Beach in 2020—in the heat of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Goodrich Royce is also the author of the widely praised psychological thrillers Ruby Falls (2021) and Finding Mrs. Ford (2019).

