Acrisure Ampitheater menu to amp up entertainment experience

In just a couple of weeks, the latest entertainment venue in downtown Grand Rapids is set to open. Acrisure Ampitheater has not only been building up the physical venue in construction, but building up hype with the inaugural season performer list announcements and amenities.

One of those amenities includes the food and beverage experience, where all catering is delivered by Legends Global. Menus at the ampitheater are created from collaboration with local farmers and chefs to provide quality meals alongside quality hospitality. From build-your-own rice bowls, smash burgers, a smokehouse meat board, cheesecake cups, and more, the diverse menu items are guaranteed to elevate your entertainment experience.

Acrisure Ampitheater director of culinary and head chef Maurice Cordova visited the Mix with food samples of what guests can expect when they order at the ampitheater!

Acrisure Ampitheater is located at 201 Market Ave.

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