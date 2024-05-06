ACEing Autism dedicated to helping children with autism grow through the sport of tennis

ACEing Autism is a volunteer-driven non-profit organization dedicated to helping children with autism grow through the sport of tennis.

ACEing Autism is on a mission for children with autism to grow, develop, and benefit from social connections and fitness through affordable tennis programming, uniquely serving individual needs while filling a national void for this growing and worthy population.

The organization is hosting an upcoming session at the Kalamazoo YMCA located at 1001 Maple Street. Sessions will take place June 2, 16, 23, 30, July 7, and 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration cost $120.

Register and learn more by visiting aceingautism.org.