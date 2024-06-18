Access Club Volleyball makes playing sports affordable to men of all ages

For some, a fun time is filled with bumps, sets, and spikes. For fans of volleyball or those wanting to try their hand at the sport, join one of the summer camps at Access Club Volleyball.

Their mission is to make volleyball more accessible, financially and logistically, to the community and encourage athletes to pursue their passion for volleyball. Access Club Volleyball is dedicated to developing volleyball players' athletic skills and character in a positive and competitive team environment.

Access Club Volleyball also offers camps over the summer for athletes of all ages, including college and adults.

All-Sport Conditioning will take place on June 24, 26, July 8, 10, 15, and 17, as well as a Grass 4's Tournament on July 20.

Camps range between $60-70 depending on the duration and focus of the camp. Club season tuition won't exceed $300 for 2024.

To sign up for summer camps, or learn more about Access Club Volleyball attheir website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok