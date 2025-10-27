A treat truck for dogs: Pink Paw Patisserie

The West Michigan food truck scene has been growing over the years, and now, the furry friends that make up our community can get their own share of special treats, thanks to Pink Paw Patisserie!

Pink Paw Patisserie was born from founder Rebekah White's love of dogs and family. It is the first of its kind in West Michigan that provides fun, safe dog treats in the form of cookies and cupcakes. Various dog-friendly drinks and candy are also available for purchase at the truck.

The treats are created in partnership with MDARD labeling standards while meeting quality and safety standards, ensuring that these sweet treats are safe for dog consumption.

The truck isn't limited to dog-friendly events in the area! Pink Paw Patisserie can attend public events in West Michigan, such as farmer's markets, or be rented for private events including corporate events and weddings.

Rebekah joined Michelle on the AllSeasons Patio to learn more about the business.

Visit pinkpawpatisserie.com for more information including event booking. You can also follow Rebekah's business on Facebook and Instagram.

