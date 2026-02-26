A Mythical Quest in West Michigan: 'The Lightning Thief' Opens at Civic Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The gods of Olympus are descending upon West Michigan as the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre prepares to open its latest production, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." The show opens tomorrow February 27 and runs through March 15, 2026.

The plot follows Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he is a son of Poseidon. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen, Percy becomes the prime suspect. To prevent a war between the gods, he must embark on an epic quest with his friends to find the bolt and prove his innocence on Mount Olympus.

A key aspect of the story is how Percy navigates his ADHD and dyslexia. In this story, these are not portrayed as disabilities, but rather as "battle reflexes"—signs of his demigod DNA that allow him to survive in the world of monsters and myths. His dyslexia is explained as his brain being naturally attuned to reading Ancient Greek rather than English. The production highlights these traits as unique strengths that ultimately help Percy succeed on his journey.

The score for the musical is defined by its high-energy, contemporary rock sound. Expect driving guitar riffs and powerhouse vocal arrangements with songs such as the anthem "The Day I Got Expelled" and the driving "Bring on the Monsters."

Performances are scheduled for Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.Matinees are also available at 2 p.m. on the first and last weekends of the run. To ensure accessibility for all theater-goers, the Civic Theatre is offering a "Relaxed Environment Performance" on March 4 and an audio-described performance on March 7.

To get an inside look at the show, Todd sat down for a conversation with Directoir of Marketing Noddea Skidmore, Director Eric Hand, and Dean Demorest, the actor portraying Percy Jackson.

