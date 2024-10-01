"A Life Well Lived- Kalamazoo" event series aims to build deeper human connections within the community

A multi-month series is being brought together by three Kalamazoo organizations and over a dozen community partners called "A Life Well Lived."

Across several months during 2024-2025, A Life Well Lived - Kalamazoo will offer a variety of opportunities ranging from a documentary screening to a community conversation to dig into the topic. Organizations leading the series are Kalamazoo Lyceum, Western Michigan University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI at WMU), and the university’s Center for the Study of Ethics in Society.

Although all three run different programming efforts, their collective vision to build deeper human connections and answer life’s biggest questions has brought them together. Ultimately, the hope is for the programs to inspire more intergenerational relationships, a stronger sense of community, and a shared hopeful vision for the future.

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Public Library’s downtown branch. Participants can register using this link: https://linktr.ee/kzoolwl.

All events are free, except for the community photovoice course.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok