A.I. Summit to bridge gap between facts, fears, and the future

Artificial intelligence has been making the rounds in headlines recently, and for good reason. Seen as a tool for experimentation, business growth, and more, there is still plenty of unknowns in the world of A.I.

A first-of-its-kind summit, Mastering The Matrix: A.I., Innovation, and Public Safety, will be held at the Eberhard Center on Grand Valley State University's City Campus all day on October 30. It is free to attend and open to the public.

The summit will bring together national experts, public safety personnel, technological innovators, and community leaders to share how this new technology is reshaping our everyday lives. More than technology, the summit will also explore how A.I. is impacting education and healthcare.

Community members will have a chance to attend interactive breakout sessions as well as network with innovators, advocates, and community stakeholders. Panels from national leaders and law enforcement will share the opportunities and risks of A.I., and a keynote speech will be given by A.I. Ethicist and UVA Professor Renee Cummings. Giveaways and raffles will also be part of the day-long activities.

The event is free to attend, although registration is encouraged.

Kareem Scales, Scales Consulting LLC CEO & Founder along with The Delta Project co-founder Joel Van Kuiken, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

