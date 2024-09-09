“A Haunted History of Grand Rapids” shares the city's dark and tragic stories of the past

Every city has a history, sometimes a dark history with tragedies and disasters that leave a mark. Those types of occurrences can leave disturbed spirits or ghosts behind, and a new book covers these scary tales in a new book called “A Haunted History of Grand Rapids.”

Author Julie Rathsack has led ghost tours for a decade in West Michigan, is co-author of “Ghosts of Grand Rapids,” and now has penned this new solo book.

The book is based on the east route of the “Ghosts of Grand Rapids Tours.” The tour covers the locations discussed in the book, while people can hear the ghost stories in person. Tourists can see the intimate creepy details and pictures of these real-life locations, and people can get an autographed copy of the book after the tour for $22.

Tours will take place on the following dates at 8 p.m.:



September 13 (Friday)

September 27 (Friday)

October 5 (Saturday)

October 11 (Friday)

October 19 (Saturday)

October 25 (Friday)

Learn more about the book and in-person tours at GhostsOfGrandRapids.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok