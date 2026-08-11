A Glimpse of Africa festival returning to Grand Rapids in new half-day format

A Glimpse of Africa serves the diverse African community across West Michigan through engagement, cultural celebration, and access to resources that include immigration, refugee, adoption, and Asylum.

The organization's largest annual festival is returning to Calder Plaza, but in a new format as a half-day event. This year's family-friendly festival will be held Saturday, August 15 from 2 to 7 P.M.

A variety of African food and beverage vendors as well as artisan makers will be present. The event will also feature African music and dancing.

A Glimpse of Africa founder and CEO Fridah Kanini returned to the Mroning Mix to talk about the festival. Visit aglimpseofafrica.org for more information.

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