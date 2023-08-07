A Glimpse of Africa Festival extended two days, taking place August 12 & 13

A Glimpse of Africa Festival returns to Grand Rapids, extending the celebration to a two-day festival for the first time in its history, from August 12-13.

The festival will showcase the rich, diverse, and beautiful culture through fashion, dance, artisans, and food at Calder Plaza.

Models will walk the stage in traditional fashions, specific to dozens of African nations. Families can enjoy free hair braiding and head wrap tutorials, plus enjoy a flag ceremony.

It is absolutely free to attend but does bring money with you to shop the many vendors and indulge in the many traditional dishes. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Refugee Education Center.

A Glimpse of Africa will take place on August 12 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on August 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get a complete event schedule at aglimpseofafrica.org.