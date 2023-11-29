"A Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza" brings a non-traditional holiday performance to the stage

Some of Christmas' most iconic characters will take the stage for a magical, whimsical show created by David Matthew Studios this weekend.

A Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza is not a traditional "Nutcracker" holiday ballet. The performance will feature characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Grinch, Rockettes, reindeer, the Snow Queen, Santa Claus, and many more.

All of the dancers will be from David Matthews Studio, ranging from ages 6-17.

Performances will take place on December 2 at 5 p.m. and December 3 at 2 p.m. at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $18. Use the code FOX17 to get a free ticket when you buy 3.

Purchase tickets here or at DanceDMS.com.