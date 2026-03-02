Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Century of Center Stage: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Unveils Centennial Season Lineup

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre marks its 100th anniversary with a centennial season including performances of "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen," and "Les Misérables."
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Centennial Season (sponsored)
The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has officially pulled back the curtain on its historic centennial season with a curated collection of productions designed to honor a century of community storytelling. Founded in 1926, the Civic is now one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the United States, and its 100th-anniversary lineup reflects that massive legacy by blending inaugural runs with legacy classics.

The Centennial Lineup

The 2026-2027 season is anchored by major titles making their Grand Rapids community theatre debuts alongside storied favorites:

  • Come From Away (Sept 11 – 27, 2026): The season opens with this Tony Award-winning musical, telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11, 2001.

  • Dragons Love Tacos (Oct 8 – 18, 2026): A high-energy Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production that brings the beloved children’s book to life.

  • Annie (Nov 20 – Dec 20, 2026): A "Legacy Production" returning for the holidays. Annie has been a Civic tradition for nearly 30 years and has been staged by the theatre six times since 1984.

  • A Chorus Line (Jan 15 – 24, 2027): This "singular sensation" returns to the Civic stage for the first time since 2006.

  • Dear Evan Hansen (Feb 19 – March 7, 2027): In a major milestone, Civic will be the first community theatre in Grand Rapids to produce this contemporary masterpiece.

  • Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. (April 16 – 25, 2027): A School of Theatre Arts production featuring a 60-minute musical adaptation of the Pixar classic.

  • Our Town (April 23 – May 2, 2027): First produced at the Civic in 1940, this return marks the fifth iteration of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play in the theatre's history.

  • Les Misérables (June 4 – 27, 2027): The Centennial Season concludes with this epic tale of passion and redemption, closing out 100 years with one of the most memorable scores in musical history.

The Civic is offering a variety of ticket options, including a "Full Season Pass" for all eight shows and a "Mainstage Season Pass" tailored for adult audiences. The popular "Pick Your Price" Wednesday performances will also continue, allowing patrons to choose a price point that works for them. For more information on the Centennial Season or to purchase tickets, visit grct.org/centennial/.

