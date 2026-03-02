A Century of Center Stage: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Unveils Centennial Season Lineup

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has officially pulled back the curtain on its historic centennial season with a curated collection of productions designed to honor a century of community storytelling. Founded in 1926, the Civic is now one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the United States, and its 100th-anniversary lineup reflects that massive legacy by blending inaugural runs with legacy classics.

The Centennial Lineup

The 2026-2027 season is anchored by major titles making their Grand Rapids community theatre debuts alongside storied favorites:

Come From Away (Sept 11 – 27, 2026): The season opens with this Tony Award-winning musical, telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11, 2001.

Dragons Love Tacos (Oct 8 – 18, 2026): A high-energy Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production that brings the beloved children’s book to life.

Annie (Nov 20 – Dec 20, 2026): A "Legacy Production" returning for the holidays. Annie has been a Civic tradition for nearly 30 years and has been staged by the theatre six times since 1984.

A Chorus Line (Jan 15 – 24, 2027): This "singular sensation" returns to the Civic stage for the first time since 2006.

Dear Evan Hansen (Feb 19 – March 7, 2027): In a major milestone, Civic will be the first community theatre in Grand Rapids to produce this contemporary masterpiece.

Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. (April 16 – 25, 2027): A School of Theatre Arts production featuring a 60-minute musical adaptation of the Pixar classic.

Our Town (April 23 – May 2, 2027): First produced at the Civic in 1940, this return marks the fifth iteration of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play in the theatre's history.

Les Misérables (June 4 – 27, 2027): The Centennial Season concludes with this epic tale of passion and redemption, closing out 100 years with one of the most memorable scores in musical history.

The Civic is offering a variety of ticket options, including a "Full Season Pass" for all eight shows and a "Mainstage Season Pass" tailored for adult audiences. The popular "Pick Your Price" Wednesday performances will also continue, allowing patrons to choose a price point that works for them. For more information on the Centennial Season or to purchase tickets, visit grct.org/centennial/.