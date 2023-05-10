A&B Mechanical: One simple way to service your water heater

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

One service tip every homeowner should know about their water heater is that water heaters need to have their filters cleaned out. These filters need to be pulled out, cleaned out, then put back in every couple of months.

If water heaters are at the end of their life or having issues, A&B Mechanical recommends purchasing a tankless water heater. It takes up less room, and it produces on-demand hot water as it's needed in the home. Plus, it's more efficient than the storage tank-style water heater.

