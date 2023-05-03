A&B Mechanical: How to care for your air conditioning unit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Regular cleaning and maintenance will save you money and extend the life of your air conditioning unit. A&B Mechanical shares some tips for homeowners on how to do just that.



Make sure to wash the unit down in the spring and fall

Make sure there is no debris in the coils

Make sure there are no critters in and around the unit

Clean the area around it

To get in touch with A&B Mechanical, give them a call at (616) 866-2566 or visit abmechanical.us.