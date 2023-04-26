A&B Mechanical: 3 ways to maintain your home furnace

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Whether it's for residential or commercial properties, everyone wants their heating and air conditioning to provide seamless comfort, no matter the weather outside. A&B Mechanical shares some tips for homeowners on how to keep their furnaces running in peak condition.

Furnace filters should be changed about every one to three months depending on the household and how much dust is in the home.

Next, the filter must be put in properly. There is an airflow and an arrow pointing to where the filter should go, to ensure the air is flowing through the filter properly.

Finally, don't stack anything in front of the return air grills. If there are objects blocking the furnace, the furnace will work harder than it needs to and the airflow is not as adequate.

