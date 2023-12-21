9 Corewell Health hospitals listed in "US News and World Report's" Maternity Rankings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.
Recent US News and World Report rankings have awarded several Corwell Health hospitals as high-performing when it comes to maternity care.
Dr. Kristi McClish, Women’s Health Division Chief and practicing OB/GYN at Corewell Health, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about this accomplishment and why it’s a big deal.
The following Corewell Health hospitals made US News and World Report's Maternity Rankings:
- Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital
- Corewell Health Gerber Hospital
- Corewell Health Greenville Hospital
- Corewell Health Ludington Hospital
- Corewell Health Pennock Hospital
- Corewell Health Grand Rapids Butterworth Hospital
- Beaumont Heath Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Health Trenton
- Beaumont Health Troy
A high performances rating is giving based on the following criteria:
- C section rates
- Breastfeeding rates
- VBAC
- Newborn complication rates
- Track outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities
Corewell Health delivered almost 30,000 babies in 2023, providing accessible and close care at the level of a regional hospital at all of its facilities. These high rankings ensure mothers that they and their newborn babies will be taken care of through every stage of pregnancy and birth.
For more information on Women’s Health services, visit spectrumhealth.org/pregnancyhub.