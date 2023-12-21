9 Corewell Health hospitals listed in "US News and World Report's" Maternity Rankings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Recent US News and World Report rankings have awarded several Corwell Health hospitals as high-performing when it comes to maternity care.

Dr. Kristi McClish, Women’s Health Division Chief and practicing OB/GYN at Corewell Health, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about this accomplishment and why it’s a big deal.

The following Corewell Health hospitals made US News and World Report's Maternity Rankings:



Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

Corewell Health Gerber Hospital

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

Corewell Health Pennock Hospital

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Butterworth Hospital

Beaumont Heath Grosse Pointe

Beaumont Health Trenton

Beaumont Health Troy

A high performances rating is giving based on the following criteria:

C section rates

Breastfeeding rates

VBAC

Newborn complication rates

Track outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities

Corewell Health delivered almost 30,000 babies in 2023, providing accessible and close care at the level of a regional hospital at all of its facilities. These high rankings ensure mothers that they and their newborn babies will be taken care of through every stage of pregnancy and birth.

For more information on Women’s Health services, visit spectrumhealth.org/pregnancyhub.