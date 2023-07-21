7th annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration taking place July 23

Back in 2016, a tragic car accident took the life of MSU punter Michael Sadler. From this tragedy, the Sadler Foundation was born, an organization that empowers and inspires youth across the nation.

On July 23, the community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Mike Sadler at Atwater Brewery during the 7th annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration. Tickets are $40 and include admission, two free drinks (soda, Hey Diddle Diddle or a 7th year surprise brew), a Sadler wristband and a souvenir pint glass. Original and new Sadler #3 gear will also be available for purchase.

You can meet special Spartan guests, have your picture taken with a Spartan cheerleader/dancer, Zeke the Wonder Dog and Sparty. Rock with the Spartan Marching Band, and bid on your favorite silent auction items.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

To learn more, visit michaelsadlerfoundation.org.

The Michael Sadler Foundation's mission is to inspire and empower students to realize their individual potential with strong character. They help kids to begin building their legacies at an early age through their unique K-12 programs which use Mike's legacy and Six Pillars as a model. They also recognize scholar-athletes with a strong character through awards and scholarships.

