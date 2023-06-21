62nd annual Grand Haven Art Festival kicks off this weekend, June 23-25

Art lovers from all across West Michigan will gather to see wonderful works of art for the 62nd annual Grand Haven Art Festival.

From June 23-25, over 80 artists will fill the first three blocks of Washington Avenue, turning downtown into a large, outdoor art gallery. The festival will showcase everything from photography and sculpture to fiber art and jewelry, with several first-time artisans joining the festival.

A Family Fun Day will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street, providing an opportunity for families with young kids to be creative by taking part in arts and crafts.

The 2023 event has expanded hours and begins on Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. and closes at 5 p.m. It reopens Saturday at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., then starts back up at 10 a.m. Sunday and ends at 5 p.m.

Attendance and parking are free.