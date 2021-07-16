5th annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration taking place July 18

Five years ago, back in 2016, a tragic car accident took the life of MSU Spartan Michael Sadler. From this tragedy, the Sadler Foundation was born, an organization that empowers and inspires youth across the nation.

On July 18, the community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Mike Sadler at Atwater Brewery during the 5th annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration.

From 12-3, guests can enjoy drinks, food, and meet up with special Spartan guests. Have your picture taken with Sparty or a Spartan cheerleader/dancer, rock with the Spartan Marching Band ensemble, bid on your favorite silent auction items, and buy a famous YesterDog while celebrating Mike Sadler's legacy.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

To learn more, visit michaelsadlerfoundation.org

The Michael Sadler Foundation's mission is to inspire and empower students to realize their individual potential with strong character. They help kids to begin building their legacies at an early age through their unique K-12 programs which use Mike's legacy and Six Pillars as a model. They also recognize scholar-athletes with a strong character through awards and scholarships.