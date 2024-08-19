5 Ways to Refresh Your Home On a Budget

Want to refresh your space but don't have a huge budget? If so, there are definitely cost effect items out there that can help you make a few changes and even brighten up your home. Andrea shares a few of her favorites.

1. Broken Top BrandsFrom Coastal Rainfall to Honey Horchata, Broken Top soy candles are hand-poured with 100% U.S.-grown soybean wax, cotton core wicks, and fine fragrance oils. Their candles are always vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. What started with hand-poured soy candles has now expanded to offer an array of home and body products including a full men’s line that includes solid colognes, beard oils, and bar soaps. Broken Top also now offers car fresheners, lip balms, and a line of citronella products.

2. Stone Lain Stone Lain offers priceless, not pricey tableware for those who consider setting a table an art form. When you gather around the table for a meal, it's not just about the food. It's about creating a welcoming environment, a moment to reflect on the day and share experiences with loved ones. Stone Lain understands this emotional value and enhances it with its inspiring dinnerware. Stone Lain constantly evolves, introducing new patterns and trendy colorways to its collection. Stoneware is offered in neutral hues, pops of color, and modern designs that are as durable as they are beautiful. It brings a sense of fashion and calm into your home with complete sets or individual pieces for an affordable casual tablescape. Plates and bowls are stackable for easy storage, too. From rustic farmhouse to modern chic, there’s a place for Stone Lain in your household.

3. Leather HoneyThe best-selling leather cleaner and condition since 1968, Leather Honey restores and protects all types and colors of leather. The non-toxic, water-repelling formula offers 6 months of protection. The easy-to-apply formula is natural, safe, made of high-quality ingredients, and makes your leather last longer. Safe for kids and pets, Leather Honey soaks into leather’s pores, hydrating the individual fibers of the leather and providing a water-repellent barrier that prolongs its life.

4. Greenleaf Linens Organic Bamboo Sheets SetBalancing unbelievably soft sheets with the pinnacle of thermal regulating cooling, we’ve harnessed the best nature has to offer to make the bedding of dreams. Made from 100% organic bamboo viscose. Breathable sateen weave that cools and adjusts for a comfortable, deep sleep every night. Each breathable organic bamboo sheet set is uniquely smooth and only gets softer with every wash. Hypoallergenic and kind to sensitive skin. Offered in Queen, King, and California King. Choose from Seaglass Green, Pure White, Ivory, Raisin, Dune, and Ocean Blue.

5. When it comes to hardware brands, the concept of color might not be the first thing that springs to mind—unless you’re talking aboutROUS Hardware. Their premium products are deliberately crafted to be vibrant and eye-catching, offering a unique twist will captivate your interest! With a focus on color and design, ROUS stands out in the industry, offering products that are not just functional, but also visually striking. ROUS’ unique and functional essentials, including knobs, handles, and bathroom accessories, are the small touches that can accent a space in exciting ways. Now that you know about ROUS Hardware, the potential for designing a modern space is endless. With a range of contemporary finishes including Olive, Snow, Polo, Rose, Copper, and Charcoal hues, anyone can mix and match to create a look that's uniquely their own.

