5 Ways to Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day

1. Have A Spa Day - Give your dog a bath, take them to the groomers or just give them a good brush out. If your feline friend likes baths, include him too, or simply comb his fur with a soft, natural-bristle brush.

2. Read To Your Pet - Reading aloud to animals can benefit your child. It gives them Motivation, Confidence and even helps with Fluency. The benefits of reading to animals isn't just for the kids. Animals are also helped from the attention they receive. It gives kids a sense of purpose when they sense the animals are benefiting from their kindness and attention through the act of reading.

3. Something Delicious - Make your pet a treat. Here's Andrea's implet HomeMade Dog Treats.



2 cups old fashioned oats (Grind an extra cup so you can sprinkle on dough when rolling it out)

2 medium ripe bananas

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

Preheat the oven to 300F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Add the oats to a food processor and grind until they reach a fine powder. Add the bananas and peanut butter and blend until a sticky dough is formed. Remove from the food processor and roll out on a lightly floured surface. (Use whole wheat flour, more ground oats, or another dog-safe flour that you have on hand). Cut out the treats using any cookie cutter. Lay the treats on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the treats are puffed up a bit, dry and dark brown on the bottoms.

4. Donate To Pet Charities - Spread your love to pets who aren't as fortunate as yours by donating your time, supplies or money to a local pet rescue or shelter. Warm blankets, food, treats and toys are always welcome but check with the organization you want to support first to find out what they need the most.

5. Shower Your Furry Friends With Gifts - Buy treats and toys to surprise your furry friend. They'll not only love the attention, but can play with the gifts for hours of fun.