5 unique and safe gifts to give your dog this holiday season

When purchasing a gift for your furry best friend this holiday season, it's important to make sure the gift owners choose is both healthy and safe.

Integrative veterinarian Dr. Julie Buzby joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share five unique Christmas gifts for dogs.

Before getting to the gift ideas, it’s important to first consider a few questions:



Is there anything specific your dog (or your friend’s dog) needs? Something that will improve his or her day-to-day life?

Does the dog have any allergies that you need to consider?

Does the dog have any other medical conditions that could impact his or her enjoyment of a gift?

Is the gift safe for your dog or your friend’s dog?

If the answer to those questions is still unclear, here are five gift ideas that are sure to make dogs happy:

Gift #1 Orthopedic Bed

Getting good rest is important for dogs too. Older and arthritic dogs can particularly benefit from these supportive beds, but any pet would revel in the added luxury.

Gift #2: Dr. Buzby’s ToeGrips dog nail grips

If you are shopping for a senior dog or special needs dog with mobility issues, Dr. Buzby’s ToeGrips may be the perfect gift. ToeGrips are non-slip nail grips that fit on the dog’s toenails. They enhance the natural traction that nails provide, to restore the dog’s confident mobility.

Gift #3: Squeaker free, eyeball free plush toys

From gingerbread men to reindeer, the options for adorable festive plush dog toys seem endless. Unfortunately, they are not all safe. Pet parents should make sure the toy isn't a choking hazard, use caution with toys with squeakers inside, and reject toys with sewn on plastic parts (like eyeballs) that can be chewed off and ingested.

Gift #4: A doggie ramp or stairs

In addition to a new bed, buying a ramp or stairs for your dog could be an excellent holiday purchase. Think of it as giving the gift of injury prevention. And if, like me, you’re past the years of invincible youth, you start to realize that injury prevention is key to quality of life.

Gift #5: Professional pet portraits

In an era of Instagram pictures and Tiktok videos, paying a photographer to take professional pet photos is a fun and timeless gift to give someone during the holiday season. It's the gift they may not realize they need but will always treasure. In addition to being framed and displayed, these pictures can be used to make customized items like mugs, throw pillows, and Christmas ornaments.