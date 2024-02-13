Watch Now
5 Adorable Last-Minute Valentine's Day Cards

Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 13, 2024
They say that when you love someone, time stands still. However, if time has rushed by and you find yourself on the eve of Valentine's Day, it's time for last-minute solutions.

But this shouldn't mean that you rush to the store and get an impersonal card or gift; after all, nothing beats a handmade card to be gifted to your loved ones, friends, or classmates. Executive Producer Andrea Shaner, has you covered and shows you a few last-minute Valentine's Day Card ideas in today's Craft Corner.

Materials Needed (Depending on what your making):

  • Construction Paper
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Birthday Candles
  • Fabric or Tissue Paper
  • Nail Polish
  • String
  • Pencils or Pens
  • Premade Tags that you can find online
