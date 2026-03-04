4th Annual Merchants and Makers Youth Market at SILVA

The next generation of West Michigan business leaders is taking over The Big Room at SILVA this Saturday as the 4th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Merchants and Makers Market will feature 60 talented vendors, all under the age of 18. This curated event provides a professional platform for local youth to display and sell their innovative, handcrafted products to the community.

Attendees can browse a diverse array of items created entirely by the young makers. Expect pottery, literature, jewelry, board games, home decor, toys, and much more.

The event, led by owner and market director Shyle Lyons, aims to foster a culture of innovation and self-empowerment. Beyond the vendor booths, visitors can enjoy live music from Gibson Knights while SILVA provides a selection of food and drinks. The event is free to attend and open to all ages, offering a unique opportunity for residents to "shop small" while supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of area youth.

For more information on the event and future market dates, visit Merchants and Makers.

