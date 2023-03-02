4Front Credit Union opens three new branches in West Michigan

Everyone works hard for their paychecks, so that money needs to go somewhere it'll for us. At 4Front Credit Union, the staff there want to help that money grow, help get your paycheck a bit earlier, and provide many more services to their customers in West Michigan.

Originally founded in Petoskey, Michigan, 4Front Credit Union's mission is to be invested in their community and properly serve the people that bank with them.

4Front Credit Union will be offering a special deal for customers who open a new account with them, including 6 percent interest on a CD for six months.

4Front Credit Union has three new branches in West Michigan: Zeeland, Holland, and Muskegon.

Learn more at 4frontcu.com.

This segment was sponsored by 4Front Credit Union.