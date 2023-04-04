46th annual Gem and Mineral Show happening April 6-8

For anyone into wire wrappings, geode cracking, or just likes looking at pretty rocks, the 46th annual Gem and Mineral Show is returning to West Michigan.

Hosted by theIndian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club, the event will feature a variety of artisan demonstrations like jewelry making, rock polishing, and geode rocking.

The club will also host demonstrations, displays, rock and mineral identification, and a Children's Table where kids can collect rocks or dig for fossils.

Nearly 30 vendors will also be on-site selling minerals, crystals, micro-mounts, fossils, and more.

There is free admission and parking. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn more about this event at indianmoundsrockclub.com.