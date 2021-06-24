42nd annual Reeds Lake Run happening June 26

Many runners are looking for comfortable temperatures and clear skies on Saturday as the 42nd annual Reeds Lake Run is expected to take place.

On June 26 from 8-11 a.m. the event will feature a 5K run or walk, 1-mile Family Fun Run, and the Shaggy Pines Doggie Dash, which allows runners or walkers to participate in a 5K with their dogs.

Registration is open online and in-person at the EGR Parks and Recreation Department located within the Community Center.

Registration for the 5K Run/Walk, Shaggy Pines Doggie Dash, and Family Fun Run costs $35.

Late registration and packet pickups are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25 and 6:30-8:15 a.m. June 26 at the Community Center.

Sign up or get more event details at reedslakerun.com.