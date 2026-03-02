41,000 Reasons to "Go Orange": Kids' Food Basket Battles Childhood Hunger

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kids’ Food Basket has officially launched its 2026 "Go Orange" campaign. This month-long initiative, supported by strong community partners like PNC Bank, serves as a critical rallying cry to address food insecurity across Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties.

The scale of the challenge remains significant. Over 41,000 children across West Michigan are facing food insecurity this year. While Kids' Food Basket currently serves approximately 10,000 meals every single school day—the highest number in the organization's history—this still only meets a small percentage of the estimated regional need. This gap underscores why the "Go Orange" effort is more vital than ever.

Kids’ Food Basket provides consistent access to healthy food for children and families. Their flagship program, Sack Suppers, delivers well-balanced evening meals directly to students at 60 schools across the region every weekday. These meals include a protein, fruit, vegetable, and a healthy snack, ensuring that children have the nutrition they need to succeed in school and life.

Beyond meal distribution, Kids' Food Basket operates sustainable farms in Kent and Ottawa counties. These farms provide fresh produce for the community and serve as "learning labs" where students can discover where their food comes from and the importance of healthy eating.

There are several ways for West Michigan residents to "Go Orange" throughout the month of March:

Host a Wish List Drive: Collect and drop off critical items at KFB’s locations in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, or Holland. Current high-need items include fruit pouches, meat sticks (e.g., Slim Jims), pudding cups, and XL (8 lb) brown lunch bags.

Volunteer Your Time: Sign up to help pack Sack Suppers, assist with morning farm shifts, or decorate brown bags with cheerful messages for the children receiving them.

Participate in Community Events: Follow KFB on social media to find local "Dine to Donate" nights or retail partners who are donating a portion of their March proceeds to the cause.

Go Orange Day: Join the community on March 22 by wearing orange and sharing your support online using #KFBGoOrange to raise awareness.

Kids' Food Basket CEO Bridget Clark Whitney joined us in studio alongside PNC Bank's Regional President for West Michigan Sean Welsh to highlight the urgent need to support local families. For more information, a full list of drop-off locations, or to make a donation, visit kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange/.

