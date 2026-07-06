31st Annual Riverwalk Festival kicks off Thursday in Downtown Lowell

The 31st Annual Riverwalk Festival starts this Thursday and goes through Saturday in Historic downtown Lowell.

Attendees will have many fun activities to experience, including a kayak/SUP race, free kayak rides, Kidz Zone, a car show with a Monster Truck, and a car parade followed by fireworks Saturday night. New this year are a fishing 101 clinic on Friday and Saturday, and a free Kids' Games and Foam Party on Saturday night.

There will also be several free concerts to enjoy:



July 9: The Nuance performs at 5 p.m. and Simply in Time at 7 p.m.

July 10: Ultrasonik performs at 7 p.m.

July 11: Various bands and entertainment perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is free to attend; Run the Riverwalk 5K and Car Show have a registration fee.

Visit RiverwalkFestival.org for more information and a schedule of events.

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