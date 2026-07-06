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31st Annual Riverwalk Festival kicks off Thursday in Downtown Lowell

31st Annual Riverwalk Festival kicks off Thursday in Downtown Lowell
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The 31st Annual Riverwalk Festival starts this Thursday and goes through Saturday in Historic downtown Lowell.

Attendees will have many fun activities to experience, including a kayak/SUP race, free kayak rides, Kidz Zone, a car show with a Monster Truck, and a car parade followed by fireworks Saturday night. New this year are a fishing 101 clinic on Friday and Saturday, and a free Kids' Games and Foam Party on Saturday night.

There will also be several free concerts to enjoy:

  • July 9: The Nuance performs at 5 p.m. and Simply in Time at 7 p.m.
  • July 10: Ultrasonik performs at 7 p.m.
  • July 11: Various bands and entertainment perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is free to attend; Run the Riverwalk 5K and Car Show have a registration fee.

Visit RiverwalkFestival.org for more information and a schedule of events.

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